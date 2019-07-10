City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto tickets

Presto tickets are now available at all TTC stations

PRESTO Tickets are finally available at all TTC subway stations.

Since the TTC converted their proof of payment from Metropasses to PRESTO cards last year, customers who don’t frequent public transit or are visiting the city have been waiting patiently for PRESTO tickets to arrive.

These tickets slowly became available at subway stations between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Lawrence West last month, but now they can be bought at any station in the city.

The tickets are designed for people who don’t regularly take the TTC, whereas PRESTO cards are for frequent commuters who pay a one-time fee of $6 for a reloadable card.

Customers can purchase tickets from fare vending machines and select one-ride for $3.25, two-rides for $6.50 or a day pass for $13. The tickets are then released from the machine.

PRESTO cards are still the cheapest TTC option at $3.10 for an adult fare or $151.15 for a monthly pass.

The proof of payment for PRESTO tickets is the same as PRESTO cards. Just tap the ticket on the green stand beside the station gates that lead to the subways and buses.

PRESTO tickets expire 90 days after purchase and have a two-hour transfer window. Later this year, they will also be available at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Lead photo by

TTC Customer Service

