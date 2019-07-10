Presto tickets are now available at all TTC stations

PRESTO Tickets are finally available at all TTC subway stations.

Since the TTC converted their proof of payment from Metropasses to PRESTO cards last year, customers who don’t frequent public transit or are visiting the city have been waiting patiently for PRESTO tickets to arrive.

PRESTO Tickets are now available from the Fare Vending Machines at all TTC subway stations and are great for people who don’t use the TTC regularly, or visitors to the city. If you’re still wondering how to purchase a PRESTO Ticket, watch the video below: pic.twitter.com/7JxzQY3Yjx — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) July 10, 2019

These tickets slowly became available at subway stations between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Lawrence West last month, but now they can be bought at any station in the city.

The tickets are designed for people who don’t regularly take the TTC, whereas PRESTO cards are for frequent commuters who pay a one-time fee of $6 for a reloadable card.

One-ride, two-ride and day pass PRESTO Tickets are now available from the Fare Vending Machines at all TTC subway stations. PRESTO Tickets are great for people who don’t use the TTC regularly, or visitors to the city.



Learn more at https://t.co/UXn2zCQZoo pic.twitter.com/pJ3HzAdmRH — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) July 8, 2019

Customers can purchase tickets from fare vending machines and select one-ride for $3.25, two-rides for $6.50 or a day pass for $13. The tickets are then released from the machine.

PRESTO cards are still the cheapest TTC option at $3.10 for an adult fare or $151.15 for a monthly pass.

The proof of payment for PRESTO tickets is the same as PRESTO cards. Just tap the ticket on the green stand beside the station gates that lead to the subways and buses.

PRESTO tickets expire 90 days after purchase and have a two-hour transfer window. Later this year, they will also be available at Shoppers Drug Mart.