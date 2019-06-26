City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
presto tickets

Presto tickets are finally available at more TTC subway stations

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Since their release, PRESTO tickets have been hard to find. But, there's good news.

PRESTO tickets are now available at Old Mill, Jane, Runnymede, Ellesmere, Lawrence East, Kennedy, Warden, Sheppard-Yonge, High Park, Keele, Dundas West, Victoria Park, Main Street and Woodbine stations. It's about time.

Still, some seem to be confused about the difference between a PRESTO card and a PRESTO ticket.

PRESTO tickets include one-ride, two-ride or day pass fares, while PRESTO cards cost $6 to purchase, but are reloadable with either tickets or monthly passes. 

PRESTO tickets expire after a 90-day period and they're eligible for the two-hour transfer, but PRESTO cards are still the cheapest option. 

While PRESTO tickets are now available at all subway locations between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Lawrence West, the TTC says they'll be available at all subway stations later this summer and select Shoppers Drug Mart locations (a controversial choice) in Toronto later this year.

Lead photo by

Jamaalism

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Presto tickets are finally available at more TTC subway stations

Toronto Police release surveillance footage from wild gas station robbery

Toronto just got an ATM-style self-service pharmacy

Toronto ranked only the 115th most expensive city in the world

It's going to feel like 34 C for the Canada Day long weekend in Toronto

Violent brawl captured on camera at Toronto's Eaton Centre during Pride

Downtown TTC subway station is getting a new entrance

High Park closed by Toronto police after man seen with gun