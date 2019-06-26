Presto tickets are finally available at more TTC subway stations

Since their release, PRESTO tickets have been hard to find. But, there's good news.

PRESTO tickets are now available at Old Mill, Jane, Runnymede, Ellesmere, Lawrence East, Kennedy, Warden, Sheppard-Yonge, High Park, Keele, Dundas West, Victoria Park, Main Street and Woodbine stations. It's about time.

Still, some seem to be confused about the difference between a PRESTO card and a PRESTO ticket.

Hi @metrolinx @prestocard: What is the difference between the PRESTO card and the PRESTO ticket? What is the difference between the two and how do they work everybody? — Alex Rampaul (@AlexRampaul) June 24, 2019

PRESTO tickets include one-ride, two-ride or day pass fares, while PRESTO cards cost $6 to purchase, but are reloadable with either tickets or monthly passes.

PRESTO tickets expire after a 90-day period and they're eligible for the two-hour transfer, but PRESTO cards are still the cheapest option.

Wasn't part of the point of switching to Presto to get away from disposable fare media? Tickets and tokens were said to be obsolete, but now they're back? — Not Vex as in 🏳️‍🌈, but Vex as in 🏳️‍🌈 (@The_Terroirist) June 24, 2019

While PRESTO tickets are now available at all subway locations between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Lawrence West, the TTC says they'll be available at all subway stations later this summer and select Shoppers Drug Mart locations (a controversial choice) in Toronto later this year.