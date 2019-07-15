It's going to feel like 43 C in Toronto this week

Brace yourself, Toronto. Because it's going to feel like 43 C later this week, as the heat wave continues.

According to The Weather Network, every day this week is going to feel like at least 35 C.

The hottest day is expected to be Friday, with a high of 31 C and with the humidex, it'll feel like 43 C.

The week is also supposed to be pretty rainy. There's a risk of showers Tuesday through Friday, so get ready for wet, muggy weather.

Meanwhile, the weekend is expected to be sunny with a high of 33 C on Saturday and 29 C on Sunday.

For those of you who are already tired of the heat, let's all just agree to appreciate any hot weather we get. Because we all know how we'll feel once the cold weather comes along again.