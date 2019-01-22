City
toronto weather

Toronto is about to be hit with more terrible winter weather

Isn't winter just the worst? From the frigid cold that feels like it's burning your face off to the treacherous conditions and transit delays, it seems every year winter is the worst season. 

Well, prepare for more of that. Toronto is going to be hit hard with snow, ridiculously low temperatures, and crazy winds tonight. 

Environment Canada, always the bearer of bad news, has issued a special weather alert for Toronto this evening. 

As a low pressure system from Colorado moves across the Great Lakes region, the city will get two to five centimetres of snow. That'll turn into freezing rain tomorrow.. 

Winds will blow at about 80 km/h too, so not only will you be sliding around on the ice, the wind will also throw you off balance. 

I'd tell you to dress warm, but, it's probably best just to avoid going outside at all. It'll be safe again in May, probably. 

Jeremy Gilbert

