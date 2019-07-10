It's going to feel like 40 C in Toronto next week

This heat is on a streak in Toronto and it looks like it’ll continue next week.

The heavy humidity is projected to break on Thursday with thunderstorms and then quickly heat up again, according to The Weather Network's 14 day forecast.

Sunday and Monday will feel like 34 and 33 degrees, but the heat won’t peak until next Tuesday.

It is projected to feel like 40 degrees in Toronto a week today.

It’s time to start wearing sunscreen and a hat to work. Or, maybe the whole city should just take the day off and go to the beach.