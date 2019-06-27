What's open and closed Canada Day 2019 in Toronto

What is open Canada Day 2019 in Toronto is essential information when you're celebrating our country's birthday. Since Canada Day falls on a Monday this year, the statutory holiday will take place on that same day. There will be fireworks.

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day, Monday, July 1 2019 in Toronto.

General

Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Banks

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

Restaurant closures vary by location — It's a good idea to call before heading out.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Open

The Beer Store - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tim Hortons (Most locations) - Check location-specific hours

Starbucks (Most locations) - Check location-specific hours

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Shopping



Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Gerrard Square

Ikea

Open

Attractions



Closed

Aga Khan Museum

Open