open canada day 2019

What's open and closed Canada Day 2019 in Toronto

What is open Canada Day 2019 in Toronto is essential information when you're celebrating our country's birthday. Since Canada Day falls on a Monday this year, the statutory holiday will take place on that same day. There will be fireworks.

Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day, Monday, July 1 2019 in Toronto.

General
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Post offices
Open

open canada day

Many supermarkets will be open on Canada Day 2019. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • Restaurant closures vary by location — It's a good idea to call before heading out.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Canada Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
open canada day

LCBO locations will be closed on Canada Day. Photo by Ron Quitoriano.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
Open
  • The Beer Store - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tim Hortons (Most locations) - Check location-specific hours
  • Starbucks (Most locations) - Check location-specific hours
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

open canada day

The Eaton Centre and its iconic sky bridge will be open on Canada Day. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Shopping
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
  • Gerrard Square
  • Ikea
Open

open canada day

Ripley's Aquarium will be open on Canada Day. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Aga Khan Museum
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at Stackt Market

