There's a one-day TTC subway closure this weekend

This weekend will see a one-day subway closure on the TTC. There will be no subway service on Line 3 between Kennedy to McCowan stations on June 23 for repair work.

This closure was originally scheduled to be a two-day full closure on both June 22 and 23, but has now been reduced to an early closure on June 22 starting at 11 p.m. and a full day closure on June 23.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations will end at 11 p.m. each night from June 24 to June 27 for installation of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

Service will resume by 6 a.m. each following morning.