City
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc raptors

Toronto just broke a record for TTC trips in one day

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The board man gets paid, and so did the TTC yesterday, apparently. 

Thanks to the Raptors Parade yesterday, the approximate number of trips taken across the system Monday was a whopping 2.7 million, give or take. 

If you took the subway at all yesterday, that shouldn't come as a surprise: by early morning, stations were already swarmed with jersey-wearing Raptors fans.

According to the TTC, the previous record held was 2 million trips in 2002, when Pope John Paul II came to Downsview Park for World Youth Day. 

Despite the fact that Queen, Osgoode, and Dundas stations were forced to close suddenly in the middle of the parade, yesterday's event blew the Pope's visit out of the water.

It's not the only record that was broken yesterday: according to the GO, ridership to and from Union Station hit record-breaking highs all day.

The parade alone was the largest in Toronto's history, with at least one million people hitting the streets for the unprecedented event.

The average ridership per day is about 1.69 million, meaning a million extra rides were taken. As if Mondays weren't already hectic enough. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto just broke a record for TTC trips in one day

A red-winged blackbird is terrorizing a Toronto neighbourhood

The TTC rolls out custom hashtags for Pride Toronto

A guide to the Toronto Pride Parade for 2019

Toronto universities evacuated after numerous bomb threats

Panic and chaos at the Toronto Eaton Centre after stabbings

Shooting interrupts Toronto Raptors victory celebration at Nathan Phillips Square

Monday is officially We The North Day in Toronto