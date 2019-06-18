Toronto just broke a record for TTC trips in one day

The board man gets paid, and so did the TTC yesterday, apparently.

Thanks to the Raptors Parade yesterday, the approximate number of trips taken across the system Monday was a whopping 2.7 million, give or take.

If you took the subway at all yesterday, that shouldn't come as a surprise: by early morning, stations were already swarmed with jersey-wearing Raptors fans.

According to the TTC, the previous record held was 2 million trips in 2002, when Pope John Paul II came to Downsview Park for World Youth Day.

Despite the fact that Queen, Osgoode, and Dundas stations were forced to close suddenly in the middle of the parade, yesterday's event blew the Pope's visit out of the water.

Today Union Station dealt with unprecedented, record-breaking ridership. It’s was extremely busy before & after the #raptorsparade, but people were patient and courteous. Turns out the @Raptors have the best fans who can also be the best commuters! Thanks everyone #WeTheNorthDay https://t.co/M59LOxMGwf — Nitish Bissonauth (@NBissonauth) June 18, 2019

It's not the only record that was broken yesterday: according to the GO, ridership to and from Union Station hit record-breaking highs all day.

The parade alone was the largest in Toronto's history, with at least one million people hitting the streets for the unprecedented event.

The average ridership per day is about 1.69 million, meaning a million extra rides were taken. As if Mondays weren't already hectic enough.