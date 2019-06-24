This summer in Toronto won't be nearly as hot as last year

Summer is officially here in the city—but don't get too excited.

This past weekend may have been the perfect start to the sunny season, but Toronto is in for a pretty lack-luster summer, say experts.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures are going to fluctuate a lot this year, with "less extreme heat compared to last summer."

There's also going to be "above normal rainfall expected", with a "heightened risk for thunderstorms and sever weather, especially flash flooding."

That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, since intense rainfalls have seen flooding and record-breaking water levels in Lake Ontario.

So far, the hottest day we've seen this month is around 26 C. Last year's hottest recorded day was around 35C, with plenty more days in the high 20s. At this point, though, we'll take what we can get.