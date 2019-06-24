City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford protest

Student gets $1,444 bill for chalking outside Queen's Park at Toronto protest

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A 15-year-old girl received a $1,444.51 invoice from the province after drawing protest messages against Premier Doug Ford’s government with chalk outside of Queen’s Park in May.

The Legislative Assembly of Ontario said this was “vandalism” and that the cleaning crew that erased the chalk messages cost $1,444.51.

The student was part of a high school group protesting provincial cuts to education. Participants ranged from 10 to 18-years-old.

Gordon said the “profane and inappropriate” words were written on "roadway, walkways and statuary." One drawing illustrated the middle finger over the words Doug Ford.

The demonstration organizers met with security staff before the protest and signed a permit application, but it was never mailed to them. Jackie Gordon, Sergeant-at-Arms of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, said the protest didn’t have the “requisite approval.”

The students have not paid the invoice yet.

Lead photo by

Boris T

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New study finds Uber and Lyft causing major increase in Toronto traffic

Popular downtown Toronto bike lane is about to be extended

This summer in Toronto won't be nearly as hot as last year

It's going to feel like 34 C in Toronto this week

Toronto might get a new cross-lake ferry to Niagara

Student gets $1,444 bill for chalking outside Queen's Park at Toronto protest

The Toronto Islands might get a new beach

Everyone is loving what the US Consulate did in Toronto to celebrate Pride