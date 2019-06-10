City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
SickKids hospital

One of Toronto's iconic sky bridges was just demolished

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto demolished their pedestrian sky bridge over the weekend to begin the first phase of a major redevelopment.

The walkway above Elizabeth Street, which was built in 1993, connected the main hospital to the research tower. A new bridge will connect to a Patient Support Centre in 2022. The PSC will be a 22-storey building dedicated to education, training and administration.

This is the first phase of SickKids’ Project Horizon redevelopment. The next phase will be the Peter Gilgan Family Patient Care Tower, which was recently announced after home builder Peter Gilgan made a $100 million donation to the hospital.

The final phase will be renovations to the existing hospital.

The redevelopment will create more inpatient, treatment and outpatient spaces, ultimately improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the hospital.

Lead photo by

SickKids Hospital

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is now covering illegal weed dispensaries with giant cement blocks

One of Toronto's iconic sky bridges was just demolished

Canada to ban single use plastics such as straws by 2021

TTC streetcar derailment shuts down major Toronto intersection

Toronto closing roads to prepare for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

One of Toronto's oldest trees has fallen

Ontario government makes hundreds of changes to Toronto infrastructure plans

Kittens found dead on Toronto highway after falling from car