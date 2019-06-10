One of Toronto's iconic sky bridges was just demolished

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto demolished their pedestrian sky bridge over the weekend to begin the first phase of a major redevelopment.

The walkway above Elizabeth Street, which was built in 1993, connected the main hospital to the research tower. A new bridge will connect to a Patient Support Centre in 2022. The PSC will be a 22-storey building dedicated to education, training and administration.

Yesterday evening, we started to demolish our pedestrian bridge…and this morning we finally removed the last span. Check out the progress from prep to the first big stages of removal! #SKTransforms pic.twitter.com/hrnB7xZsum — SickKids_TheHospital (@SickKidsNews) June 8, 2019

This is the first phase of SickKids’ Project Horizon redevelopment. The next phase will be the Peter Gilgan Family Patient Care Tower, which was recently announced after home builder Peter Gilgan made a $100 million donation to the hospital.

This morning, we saw what half a bridge looks like! Around 11 this morning, demolition crews finally lifted off the last piece with a crane and set it down. Now it has been taken off site to be recycled, starting a new life! #SKTransforms pic.twitter.com/Qz0wVuveOq — SickKids_TheHospital (@SickKidsNews) June 8, 2019

The final phase will be renovations to the existing hospital.

The future starts now - our campus redevelopment is well under way! It will take thousands of hours, passionate people, many materials and determination… and it's worth it all for our patients, families, and talented staff. Learn more: https://t.co/ZRGPkLBpmQ #SKTransforms pic.twitter.com/yFnhycwETx — SickKids_TheHospital (@SickKidsNews) June 3, 2019

The redevelopment will create more inpatient, treatment and outpatient spaces, ultimately improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the hospital.