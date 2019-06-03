City
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
SickKids just got a donation of $100 million to rebuild Toronto hospital

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto just received a $100 million donation — the largest donation ever made to the hospital.

Founder of Mattamy Homes Peter Gilgan made the donation, but it wasn’t his first generous gift. In 2012, he donated $40 million to SickKids to help build a research centre. The sum of these donations makes Gilgan the largest benefactor to healthcare in Canada.

His recent donation contributed to the hospital’s five-year SickKids VS Limits fundraiser, which was launched in 2017 to redevelop the aging building. SickKids was first built in 1949 and expanded in 1994.

Before Gilgan’s donation, SickKids raised $1.3-billion for the fundraiser. Now, they have reached $914 million, about 70 per cent of their goal, and they still have three years left to reach the remainder.

With today's donation, the Peter Gilgan Family Patient Care Tower will be built.

SickKids Foundation 

