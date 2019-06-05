Drive-by shooting destroys storefront in downtown Toronto

Another week, another wild, late-night altercation near Toronto's most infamous McDonald's location.

Police say that a man suffered serious injuries around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting involving three cars near the corner of Queen and Spadina.

SHOOTING:

Queen St + Spadina Av

**2:59 am**

-Reports of multiple gunshots

-3 cars believed involved

-Officers o/s

-Bullet holes located in building

-Shell casings also located

-Man made his way to hospital short time later

-Serious injuries

-Investigating#GO1031509

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 5, 2019

The victim is said to have been dropped off by associates at a downtown hospital following the incident and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

A vacant storefront window wedged directly between Banh Mi Boys at 392 Queen St. West and the McDonald's at 160 Spadina Ave., however, has been completely destroyed.

Stray bullets struck window of vacant store at Queen/Spadina where police now say 3 vehicles involved in this drive-by shooting. One male dropped off at west-end hospital with non-life threatening bullet wounds. Police looking for shooter or shooters involved and all 3 vehicles pic.twitter.com/0tiOnZPSxz — carl hanstke (@carl680) June 5, 2019

Police blocked off the busy intersection to investigate early Wednesday and found multiple shell casings, as well as bullet holes in nearby buildings.

A portion of Queen Street that had been closed for the investigation reopened ahead of the morning rush hour, though some pedestrian areas remain roped off by police tape.