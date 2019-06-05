City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
shooting toronto

Drive-by shooting destroys storefront in downtown Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another week, another wild, late-night altercation near Toronto's most infamous McDonald's location.

Police say that a man suffered serious injuries around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting involving three cars near the corner of Queen and Spadina.

The victim is said to have been dropped off by associates at a downtown hospital following the incident and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

A vacant storefront window wedged directly between Banh Mi Boys at 392 Queen St. West and the McDonald's at 160 Spadina Ave., however, has been completely destroyed.

Police blocked off the busy intersection to investigate early Wednesday and found multiple shell casings, as well as bullet holes in nearby buildings.

A portion of Queen Street that had been closed for the investigation reopened ahead of the morning rush hour, though some pedestrian areas remain roped off by police tape.

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Another new TTC subway station was just proposed for Toronto

Toronto furious as Ontario announces major infrastructure changes without warning

Scuffle breaks out after Toronto pastor preaches hate on Church Street

Toronto Spiderman gets into shouting fight with street preachers

Canadian government to save 50 million tree program cut by Doug Ford

Toronto subway stations are shutting down this weekend

Drive-by shooting destroys storefront in downtown Toronto

People didn't respond very well to the announcement of this year's Ford Fest