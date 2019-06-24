City
air canada passenger left alone

Air Canada passenger left alone in empty locked plane at Toronto airport

Air Canada is investigating how a sleeping passenger was left alone on a plane that landed in Toronto last week.

The woman said it was like waking up in a “bad dream.”

“How is this happening!!?!" Tiffani Adams wrote in a Facebook status posted by her friend Deanna Noel-Dale on June 19. The post is no longer available. 

When Adams woke up, the plane was dark and cold because it didn’t have any power. She called Noel-Dale, but her phone died. Since there was no power on the plane, she couldn’t charge it.

She found a walky-talky in the cockpit, but it didn’t work. She tried to signal to anyone outside by shinning a flashlight out a window, but no one saw it.

Eventually, she unbolted a cabin door and called out to a ground crew employee who helped her get out of the plane.

Air Canada employees offered her a limo and hotel for the night, but she declined.

Adams said she has had insomnia since the incident. “It’s been a really difficult week and a half for me and I’m asking for help…I would really like to find out if anyone has been through this too bc 10 days later and I am still a wreck,” she wrote on Noel-Dale’s Facebook on Wednesday.

The airline confirmed that this incident did happen, but they did not expand on how this could have happened. They're in contact with Adams and are still reviewing the matter.

