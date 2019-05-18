City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
open victoria day 2019

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2019 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2019 in Toronto is vital information to plan the big day ahead. Whether you need to do last minute shopping or are looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on May 20. Also, don't forget about the fireworks shows.

Here's what's open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Libraries
  • Banks
  • Canada Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Victoria Day Toronto

Popbox MicroMrkt will be open for regular hours on the holiday Monday. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Victoria Day Toronto

Indie bottle shops in Toronto will be your source for booze on Victoria Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Victoria Day Toronto

Many malls including the CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open for shopping. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

Victoria Day Toronto

The Aga Khan Museum will be one of the many attractions open on May 20. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland Splash Works
Open


Hector Vasquez

