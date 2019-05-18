What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2019 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2019 in Toronto is vital information to plan the big day ahead. Whether you need to do last minute shopping or are looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on May 20. Also, don't forget about the fireworks shows.

Here's what's open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Municipal buildings

Libraries

Banks

Canada Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland Splash Works

Open