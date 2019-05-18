Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2019 celebrate Queen V's birthday with a one epic, loud, and colourful display in the sky.

As always, the biggest display of fireworks will take place in the Beaches at Ashbridge's Bay. The show features over 2,000 fireworks and will start at 9:45 p.m. on May 20.

There's also a celebration going down on May 19 at Canada's Wonderland. Their dazzling fireworks show starts when the park closes at 10 p.m. and is available for free if you've already paid to get into the park that day.

On an unofficial tip, Trinity Bellwoods has had a pretty amazing DIY fireworks displays in past years, and people always seem to light something up in Christie Pits, so check those public parks out if you don't feel like heading down to the water on May 20.