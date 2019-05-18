City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Victoria Day fireworks 2019 toronto

Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2019

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2019 celebrate Queen V's birthday  with a one epic, loud, and colourful display in the sky.

As always, the biggest display of fireworks will take place in the Beaches at Ashbridge's Bay. The show features over 2,000 fireworks and will start at 9:45 p.m. on May 20.

There's also a celebration going down on May 19 at Canada's Wonderland. Their dazzling fireworks show starts when the park closes at 10 p.m. and is available for free if you've already paid to get into the park that day.

On an unofficial tip, Trinity Bellwoods has had a pretty amazing DIY fireworks displays in past years, and people always seem to light something up in Christie Pits, so check those public parks out if you don't feel like heading down to the water on May 20.

Lead photo by

Sam Javanrouh

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Victoria Day fireworks in Toronto for 2019

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2019 in Toronto

Someone just gave Toronto's subway map an impressive redesign

A Toronto woman is looking for her missing emotional support parrot

Ontario voters are giving up on Doug Ford according to new study

Ontario humane societies will soon be able to enforce animal cruelty laws

The top 50 event venues in Toronto

It's going to feel like 28 C in Toronto this long weekend