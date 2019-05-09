City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto budget

Toronto reveals terrible state of city finances after Ontario budget cuts

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Many institutions in the province are still recovering from a seemingly-endless series of cuts by the provincial PCs, and the City of Toronto is one of them. 

The municipal government seems to be struggling to get its finances in order following the severe budget (and personnel) cuts to city council by Doug Ford last year. 

With services like Public Health, Tourism Toronto, safe injection sites, and much, much more being cut, the city is not in a good way. 

According to the city manager, the 2019 Ontario Budget is putting severe pressure on Toronto's ability to work within its own budgeted parameters. Cuts to child care and public health, the city says, are threatening Toronto's prosperity. 

This news comes from a statement from the mayor, that also says he is willing to sit down with the province in a productive manner to try to fix some of the funding shortfalls. 

The statement also includes an announcement that the province has cut living allowances for paramedics—a cut of about $3.85 million. 

According to information from the city and province, the cuts could amount to anywhere between $89 and at least $146 million. 

As a result, the city may consider a property tax increase to pay for vital services. NDP leader Andrea Horwath suggests adding a line that says "here's your Ford tax increase" to the bottom of the tax bills in Toronto next year. 

However, Mayor Tory believes he can help discuss the issue with the province and make it reconsider some of the cuts. 

Only time will tell how that plays out. 

Lead photo by

Steve Chui

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto reveals terrible state of city finances after Ontario budget cuts

Ontario is finally cancelling all remaining red-and-white health cards

TTC says Bombardier expected to deliver all new streetcars before end of year

Someone just planted 11,000 tulips in downtown Toronto

Ontario government cutting all funding to Tourism Toronto

TTC disciplines bus driver for ignoring waiting passengers

The GM Oshawa plant will be converted to save jobs

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia denies using cocaine