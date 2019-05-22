Toronto neighbourhood upset after community centre canceled

One Toronto neighbourhood is speaking out after being scorned by the city government over a proposed community centre.

The Don Mills Residents Inc. community group is upset after a promised community centre was cancelled in favour of a developer's plan further away.

According to DMRI, the group had signed a legally-binding agreement with the city and Cadillac Fairview to build a community centre with meeting rooms, an Olympic-sized pool, a fitness centre and other facilities at the Shops at Don Mills.

That agreement was signed in 2010, but now, the city has said the community centre will be built at the former Celestica site at Don Mills and Eglinton as part of a new mixed-use residential development.

According to DMRI, the city says the community has two options, neither of which is the community centre that was promised:

1. "A huge City Staff luxury project of a Community Centre at the Don Mills and Eglinton site."

2. "Two facilities, each of limited use, with one of reduced size at the Celestica site, and a glorified gymnasium at the Shops at Don Mills, with inadequate facilities and no pool."

At least $21 million was promised for the community centre in Don Mills.

Supposedly, the community centre came as a reward for pledging support for another redevelopment. DMRI is rightfully upset, and calling on the community and local councillor to reject the new proposal.

"Denzil [Minnan-Wong] has already publicly pledged his support for the community centre at the Shops at Don Mills," writes Erik Kalm, President of DMRI.

Others in the community have harsher words for the councillor, pointing out that developers have "politicians in their pockets" and that the community centre was cancelled because it won't make any money.

"Glad to have support from someone representing the area since Denzil Minnan-Wong has abdicated his responsibilities for Don Mills in favour of supporting big business," wrote another concerned resident.

Others are reporting that councillor Minnan-Wong hangs up when pressed about the community centre promise over the phone.

A community meeting is being held by the residents' association on June 6, where they will discuss further options to try and make the city hear their cries.