It was absolute chaos at High Park subway station because of cherry blossoms

Spring is in the air; birds are chirping, the grass is growing greener and Toronto's iconic cherry blossoms have bloomed.

And, with the peek bloom of these bright pink flowers came massive crowds flocking to High Park. So many in fact, that the High Park subway station became pure chaos on Saturday.

The rare sighting of the sun combined with the blossoms blooming led to huge swarms of people packing inside the station, attempting to make their way to and from the park.

People were even lining up outside of the station in a queue that wrapped around the building, waiting to make their way inside.

While the peak bloom of the cherry blossoms always drives a crowd to High Park, this year cars weren't allowed in the park, which could have added to the chaos at the station.

With driving on the out and hordes of people taking the TTC, next year, riding your bike might be the best option.