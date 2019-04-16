City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
whats open Good Friday Toronto

What's open and closed Good Friday 2019 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's open on Good Friday 2019 in Toronto will help you plan for the day ahead. Whether you need to go grocery shopping, look for some new duds to wear over the long weekend or you're on the hunt for something fun to do, let this be your ultimate guide.

Here's what's open and closed this Good Friday in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Canada Post office
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Good Friday Toronto

Fish and chips restaurants like High Street Fish and Chips will be in full force come Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Good Friday Toronto

Indie bottle shops across the city will be your source for booze on April 19. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Good Friday Toronto

The Eaton Centre will be keeping the doors open on Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

Good Friday Toronto

Take a trip to the moon by visiting the Aga Khan Museum. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Bata Shoe Museum
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's third legal cannabis store opens this week

What's open and closed Good Friday 2019 in Toronto

Protesters set off smoke bombs in downtown Toronto

Toronto just made the King Street Transit Pilot permanent

Beaches Easter parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2019

TTC unveils Toronto's first new electric bus

Ontario government making it easier for scalpers to jack up ticket prices

Another Toronto condo project was just cancelled and people are upset