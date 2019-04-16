What's open and closed Good Friday 2019 in Toronto

What's open on Good Friday 2019 in Toronto will help you plan for the day ahead. Whether you need to go grocery shopping, look for some new duds to wear over the long weekend or you're on the hunt for something fun to do, let this be your ultimate guide.

Here's what's open and closed this Good Friday in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Municipal buildings

Banks

Libraries

Canada Post office

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Bata Shoe Museum

Canada's Wonderland

Open