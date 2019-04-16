What's open and closed Good Friday 2019 in Toronto

What's open on Good Friday 2019 in Toronto will help you plan for the day ahead. Whether you need to go grocery shopping, look for some new duds to wear over the long weekend or you're on the hunt for something fun to do, let this be your ultimate guide.
Here's what's open and closed this Good Friday in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Municipal buildings
- Banks
- Libraries
- Canada Post office
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule
Fish and chips restaurants like High Street Fish and Chips will be in full force come Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Indie bottle shops across the city will be your source for booze on April 19. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
The Eaton Centre will be keeping the doors open on Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Vaughan Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
Take a trip to the moon by visiting the Aga Khan Museum. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Closed
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Canada's Wonderland
Open