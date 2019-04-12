City
ontario line

New Toronto subway stations could be named Leslieville and Queen/Spadina

The Downtown Relief Line—er, the Ontario Line—is well underway to approval and construction as the province sets to take it over from the city of Toronto. 

And with any new subway line, people are excited to learn the location of the stops, and of course, the names. Plans for the new line's locations and stop names were given out as part of yesterday's budget announcement.

While the Ontario Line is in the very, very preliminary stages of these decisions, the current proposed names are...a little stale. 

We know that subway names need to be logical, descriptive, unique, simple, and have some staying power. The recently-revealed Finch LRT names seek to provide that. 

However, the Ontario Line uses names that aren't very unique, and aren't simple. ontario lineWhile Sumach, Ontario Place, and Flemingdon Park provide great ability to locate where you'd be if you got off the train, others aren't so helpful. 

"Gerrard" is a very long street, "Sherbourne" is already used (but will obviously change), and "Queen/Spadina" and "King/Bathurst" are specific, but a bit of a mouthful. 

The new names are nowhere near being finalized, so hopefully they will be replaced with things that are a little more helpful and unique. 

