Ontario will allow cities to make their own decisions about drinking in parks

Toronto has long wanted to drink in the park, and that could soon be allowed, if all goes according to plan.

Part of Ontario's budget reveal today includes an announcement that municipal governments will be permitted to make their own individual decisions about whether people can drink in parks.

Toronto as a city has long expressed interest in legalizing the activity, with the mayor often throwing his support behind the idea as well.

Former city councillor Mary Margaret-McMahon helped push legalization forward, and many in the municipal government were behind the idea.

Along with this announcement, the province also introduced other alcohol-related laws, most of which should come into effect within a few months.

Here's a roundup of the alcohol-related changes coming to Ontario: