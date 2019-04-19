What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2019 in Toronto

What is open on Easter Sunday in Toronto for 2019 may have a few surprises in store when it comes to fun things to do. As always, there's a big Easter Parade. Even though much of the city will be closed for the day, there are some notable exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Municipal buildings

Banks

Libraries

Canada Post office

Open

The TTC will operate regularly

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Markville

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Hillcrest Mall

Promenade

Scarborough Town Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Open