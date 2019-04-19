City
open easter sunday toronto

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2019 in Toronto

What is open on Easter Sunday in Toronto for 2019 may have a few surprises in store when it comes to fun things to do. As always, there's a big Easter Parade. Even though much of the city will be closed for the day, there are some notable exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Municipal buildings
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Canada Post office
Open
  • The TTC will operate regularly 

open Easter Sunday Toronto

Saks Food Hall, located in the Eaton Centre, will be one of the few grocery stores open on April 21. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

open Easter Sunday Toronto

The Beer Store may be closed April 21 but a number of indie bottle shops will happily supply the brews. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of indie bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

open Easter Sunday Toronto

Only a few malls in Toronto will be open for shopping come Easter Sunday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Markville
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Hillcrest Mall
  • Promenade
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

open Easter Sunday Toronto

The CN Tower will be one of the attractions open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
Open
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

