Beaches Easter parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2019

The Toronto Beaches Easter Parade returns for 2019 this weekend, and if you're planning on seeing the Easter Bunny roll by, here's some information and road closures you'll want to know about.

The parade takes places this Sunday, April 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will see a portion of Queen Street East and the surrounding area closed in favour of pastel-coloured fun.

The parade runs from Queen Street East and Munro Park Avenue west along Queen Street East to Woodbine Avenue before turning south and finishing at Lakeshore Boulevard.

Expect a full road closure along Queen Street East, as well as parts of Nursewood Road, Woodbine Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East. Here's a full list of what you can expect:

  • Queen St E lane closure from Munro Park Ave to Fallingbrook Rd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Nursewood Rd is closed from from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Queen St E is closed from Munro Park Ave to Fallingbrook Rd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Queen St E is closed from Woodbine Ave to Fallingbrook Rd from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Lake Shore Blvd E is closed from Woodbine Ave to Coxwell Ave from 2:00 p.m to 4:30 p.m.
  • Woodbine Ave is closed from Queen St E to Lake Shore Blvd E from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various TTC routes will be diverting around the parade area as well, including:

  • 64 Main
  • 92 Woodbine
  • 501 Queen
