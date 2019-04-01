Toronto can't believe Doug Ford wants to change Ontario license plate slogan

A lot of changes are coming to Ontario under the new PC government, some bad, some good.

However, some seem to be completely out of nowhere. Reports have surfaced that the provincial government plans to redesign Ontario's license plates.

According to documents retrieved by Global, there are plans in the works to redesign the plates. If the reports are accurate, the proposal will go before cabinet next week and implemented later this year.

Alternative Ontario license plate slogans for your consideration... #onpoli pic.twitter.com/1bVvLojIsG — Leanne (@leanne_losingit) March 30, 2019

"A source" told Global that the PC government's slogan "Open for Business" will replace the current "Yours to Discover." This would be in line with several billboards around the province as well.

As a woman, I would not feel comfortable driving around with a license plate displaying ‘Open for Business’. WTF.



Ontario licence plate redesign in the works https://t.co/QB5TaMpA8i — cjp (@millennialmaman) March 30, 2019

In a statement from the NDP, MPP Catherine Fife referred to the plan as "self-serving electioneering," and a "colossal waste of money."

"This is a bizarre ego-driven attempt to turn every licence plate into a Ford vanity plate."

Doug Ford really wants to change the “Yours to Discover” to “Open for Business” on the Ontario license plates 😒 pic.twitter.com/luCaftnu8f — Samreet (@itssamreet) March 31, 2019

As of now, the "Yours to Discover" slogan has been on Ontario plates since the mid-1980s, and intends to boast Ontario's natural beauty.