ontario license plate

Toronto can't believe Doug Ford wants to change Ontario license plate slogan

A lot of changes are coming to Ontario under the new PC government, some bad, some good

However, some seem to be completely out of nowhere. Reports have surfaced that the provincial government plans to redesign Ontario's license plates. 

According to documents retrieved by Global, there are plans in the works to redesign the plates. If the reports are accurate, the proposal will go before cabinet next week and implemented later this year. 

"A source" told Global that the PC government's slogan "Open for Business" will replace the current "Yours to Discover." This would be in line with several billboards around the province as well. 

In a statement from the NDP, MPP Catherine Fife referred to the plan as "self-serving electioneering," and a "colossal waste of money." 

"This is a bizarre ego-driven attempt to turn every licence plate into a Ford vanity plate." 

As of now, the "Yours to Discover" slogan has been on Ontario plates since the mid-1980s, and intends to boast Ontario's natural beauty. 

