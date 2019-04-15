City
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 19 C in Toronto this week

Despite the popular "winter is coming" phrase that adorns this week's return of Game of Thrones, it is, in fact, quite the opposite. 

If all goes according to forecast, it should feel like a toasty 19 C by the middle of the week. 

The Weather Network is predicting the warm temperatures for this coming Thursday, with a small chance of some rain.toronto weatherIt'll cool off to about 15 C by Friday due to a bit of rain that day, but it'll hover around 10 to 12 C throughout the weekend. 

There's a varying chance of rain every day this week, as it is April after all, but if it's not cold, it's all good.

