There's going to be a strike against Doug Ford in Toronto next week

There's been dozens of protests against the provincial government's policy changes over the past few months, but most have been over concerns about specific policies.

Whether it be cuts to education, slashing city council, the TTC upload, sex-ed, and much, much more, people aren't happy.

That disdain has boiled up to this moment, with a general strike against Doug Ford planned in order to protest all of the premier's policies, rather than just one.

Everyday #ONpoli gets worst. Slash and burn.



$1B Toronto Public Health

50% Ontario public libraries

Rich developers can now pay to kill endangered species?!



Time to shut him down.

General strike. May 1st.#StrikeFord#StrikeON pic.twitter.com/RwjN7kcOjf — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) April 19, 2019

Planned for noon next Wednesday, the protest will see a possible few thousand people march to Queen's Park to express their dissatisfaction with the PC party's "government for the people."

Several people on Twitter pointed out the importance of aligning with local labour groups for the strike to be more effective.

I think we do need a general strike. But this isn't it. The province wide walkout we need isn't called for on Twitter and arranged through a Facebook event. It's months of organizing and planning.



I hope you do show up anyway tho Maybe this can be the start of something bigger — daanis (@gindaanis) April 21, 2019

why is a city councillor calling for a general strike in less than 2 weeks through Twitter without any infrastructure or alliance-building (that I'm aware of) with labour and other groups?? — Simran Dhunna (@dhunnasim) April 20, 2019

In any case, over 1,500 people have checked "going" on Facebook. And even though Facebook events numbers are rarely exact, the sheer level of interest is staggering. Another 7,600 people have expressed "interest" in attending, as well.