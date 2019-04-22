City
There's going to be a strike against Doug Ford in Toronto next week

There's been dozens of protests against the provincial government's policy changes over the past few months, but most have been over concerns about specific policies. 

Whether it be cuts to education, slashing city council, the TTC upload, sex-ed, and much, much more, people aren't happy. 

That disdain has boiled up to this moment, with a general strike against Doug Ford planned in order to protest all of the premier's policies, rather than just one. 

Planned for noon next Wednesday, the protest will see a possible few thousand people march to Queen's Park to express their dissatisfaction with the PC party's "government for the people." 

Several people on Twitter pointed out the importance of aligning with local labour groups for the strike to be more effective.

In any case, over 1,500 people have checked "going" on Facebook. And even though Facebook events numbers are rarely exact, the sheer level of interest is staggering. Another 7,600 people have expressed "interest" in attending, as well. 

Aaron Navarro

