Toronto is holding a vigil for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

Today, tragic news came out of New Zealand. A shooter entered two mosques in the city of Christchurch and killed 49 people. The entire tragic event was broadcast live alongside white supremacy messages and manifestos.

A number of explosive devices were also found on the premises, and several people have been taken into custody. 

The event is a horrible tragedy, "one of New Zealand's darkest days," said Jacinda Ardern, the country's prime minister. 

After a global outpouring of rage and sympathies, vigils have begun to pop up worldwide. 

Here in Toronto, Nathan Phillips Square will be home to a vigil for the victims of the shooting massacre.

Finer details have not yet been determined, but the vigil will take place at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall, hosted by advocacy group torontomuslims.com. All are welcome.

Oziel Trevino

