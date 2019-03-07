Toronto's most annoying intersection will be closed all weekend

A major road closure is set to seriously snarl traffic this weekend in West Toronto, but I promise it's for the greater good.

Kipling Avenue will be completely closed off between Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, effectively taking Etobicoke's dreaded Six Points Interchange (or "Spaghetti Junction," as it's often called) out of commission.

The perplexingly-twisted jumble of onramps, offramps and small roads connecting Dundas, Kipling and Bloor won't reopen again until the following Tuesday, March 12, at 5 a.m., and when it does, it'll have a few less bridges for cars to loop around.

"This closure is required to safely remove the bridges over Kipling Avenue between Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West as part of the City's work to transform the Six Points Interchange," reads a notice from the City of Toronto.

Work, mind you, that began in earnest back in 2017, but has been planned for more than 10 years.

The city is trying to turn the "highway-like junction" in Etobicoke into a "community-centric area that will feature pedestrian-friendly intersections, boulevards, trees and bike lanes."

They're not there yet, but the removal of these winding bridges marks an important milestone in the project.

Full closure of Kipling Ave between Dundas St W & Bloor St W as #CityofTO removes two bridges, news release: https://t.co/101m8jYTTl pic.twitter.com/ew9WqMrQOu — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 28, 2019

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, which will be an active construction zone for 24 hours a day during the entire closure, or use a series of alternate travel routes, all of which can be found on the City of Toronto's website.

"Signs will be posted to manage traffic in the area and to help ensure the safe travel of drivers, pedestrians and cyclists," notes the city.

"During construction, road users should expect delays and increased traffic on nearby streets. The overnight work will also involve loud noise, such as concrete saw-cutting, concrete grinding and removal, and beeping from reversing trucks."

Fun!