Toronto hospital ranked one of the best in the world

Toronto consistently makes the top spots on international ranking lists of universities and the cost of living, but now we're being recognized for something a little different.

Toronto General Hospital has just been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the world, coming in at number seven on the list of 10.

Newsweek compiled the rankings and released the data earlier this week. Toronto General got its spot on the list for having the largest transplant centre on the continent, and for being the biggest and most well-funded research organization in Canada.

The Peter Munk Cardiac Centre also helped with the hospital's score, as Newsweek notes the important role it plays in open-heart surgery and cardiovascular health.

Here are the 10 best hospitals in the world, according to Newsweek: