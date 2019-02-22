City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
u of t

U of T ranked best university in Canada for 2019

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another university ranking, another top spot for U of T. 

The QS World University Rankings came out this week, and the University of Toronto was ranked 28th in the world, and 1st in Canada. 

The university is consistently ranked in the top tier of postsecondary institutions, often taking the number-one spot. This is its second year at #1 on the QS rankings. 

York and Ryerson also made an appearance, although they were at numbers 481 and 801, respectively. 

Coming in at the top of the worldwide list was MIT, followed by Stanford and Harvard. 

Institutions are ranked by their academic and employer reputations, faculty-to-student ratios, academic citations, and international presence. 

Toronto was joined by 25 other Canadian schools, including McGill at 33, UBC at 47, and The University of Alberta at 109. 

Here are the top ten schools in Canada, according to the QS World Rankings: 

  1. University of Toronto
  2. McGill University
  3. University of British Columbia
  4. University of Alberta
  5. McMaster University
  6. Université de Montréal
  7. University of Waterloo
  8. University of Western Ontario
  9. University of Calgary
  10. Queen's University
Lead photo by

Yitian Tao

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

U of T ranked best university in Canada for 2019

Protesters take over the TTC in fight against Doug Ford's subway upload

Toronto is going to see dangerously strong winds this weekend

Large sinkhole shuts down part of Toronto intersection

It will finally warm up in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting heated over snow removal

Toronto airport now has dogs for you to pet before flights

Doug Ford says Ontario students have filthy mouths