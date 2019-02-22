U of T ranked best university in Canada for 2019

Another university ranking, another top spot for U of T.

The QS World University Rankings came out this week, and the University of Toronto was ranked 28th in the world, and 1st in Canada.

The university is consistently ranked in the top tier of postsecondary institutions, often taking the number-one spot. This is its second year at #1 on the QS rankings.

York and Ryerson also made an appearance, although they were at numbers 481 and 801, respectively.

Coming in at the top of the worldwide list was MIT, followed by Stanford and Harvard.

Institutions are ranked by their academic and employer reputations, faculty-to-student ratios, academic citations, and international presence.

Toronto was joined by 25 other Canadian schools, including McGill at 33, UBC at 47, and The University of Alberta at 109.

Here are the top ten schools in Canada, according to the QS World Rankings: