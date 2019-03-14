It's going to be 10 C in Toronto today

It's finally, finally happening. Spring is coming. According to Environment Canada, temperatures should reach 9 to 10 C and stay there for most of the day.

The warm season that puts an end to frigid winters every year loves to tease us, popping in and back out again several times before truly ending the cold months.

But, this year, it seems likely to stick around. There will be some cold shots throughout March, but overall temperatures will trend upward heading into April.

Today is supposed to be warmer than it has been for months, but it's not beach season yet, and it's probably going to rain for most of the day.

Light showers will persist through the morning, while thunderstorms are very likely this evening and tonight.

It's probably going to rain through to tomorrow as well, but temperatures will remain in the 7 to 10 C range.

Put those gloves and parkas away, and dig out that old umbrella. Spring is finally here.