There will be a full pink moon visible over Toronto next month

What's better than a super blood wolf moon? Or a full worm super moon? Or a sculpture of the moon? A full pink moon! And Toronto is about to be moonstruck once again, as a full pink moon becomes visible over the city next month.

This spring's lunar event looks to celebrate the changing season in what the The Old Farmer's Almanac calls the pink moon, or a "Sprouting Grass Moon," "the Egg Moon" and "the Fish Moon"—all indications of the approaching spring equinox.

The full pink moon is known in agriculture lore for its signalling of the wild ground phlox—one of the first spring flowers, and all the other beautiful colours we can expect this season.

It should be noted that the moon won't appear pink in colour, but will still be a sight to behold when it shines bright during the early morning hours of April 19 at around 4:12 a.m.

Early risers and stargazers alike can check it out at parks and open spaces in and around the city.