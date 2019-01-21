City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
super blood wolf moon

Toronto got an excellent view of the Super Blood Wolf Moon

A total lunar eclipse with the coolest name ever had all eyes on the sky last night, both here in Toronto and elsewhere around the world.

The Super Blood Wolf Moon of January 20 marked the first full moon (and only total lunar eclipse) of 2019 and could be seen throughout both North and South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa.

The cosmic event started just after 10:30 p.m. ET and lasted more than three hours, giving the sky an atypically large, bright and reddish-coloured orb for all to stare at...

And take lovely pictures of.

Some photographers braved the freezing weather to capture the entire eclipse on camera.

Or beautifuly juxtaposed against landmarks on Earth.

Some only managed to capture parts of it before their cameras froze.

Unlike some high-profile eclipses in recent years, this one took place on a relatively clear night while centered over North America. Clear in Toronto, at least.

People in some parts of the continent missed out due to storm activity, but astonomers say that we'll see another perfectly positioned total lunar eclipse like this in May of 2022.

For more on 2019's only lunar eclipse, check out NASA's explanation of how Super Blood Wolf Moons work — and why the heck they're called by such a scary name.

