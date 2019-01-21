Toronto got an excellent view of the Super Blood Wolf Moon

A total lunar eclipse with the coolest name ever had all eyes on the sky last night, both here in Toronto and elsewhere around the world.

The Super Blood Wolf Moon of January 20 marked the first full moon (and only total lunar eclipse) of 2019 and could be seen throughout both North and South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa.

The cosmic event started just after 10:30 p.m. ET and lasted more than three hours, giving the sky an atypically large, bright and reddish-coloured orb for all to stare at...

Super Blood Wolf Moon rising in the blustery skies over Lake Ontario in Toronto #SuperBloodWolfMoon pic.twitter.com/Kyk6XsyVkL — NASA Nate (@NASA_Nerd) January 20, 2019

And take lovely pictures of.

Bitter cold outside, but blessed with clear skies to see such a rare event #SuperBloodWolfMoon #LunarEclipse #toronto pic.twitter.com/7X5PefGAwa — José Ongpin (@nowayjoseo) January 21, 2019

Some photographers braved the freezing weather to capture the entire eclipse on camera.

It may have been freezing out but I’m happy I got to see it 🇨🇦 #SuperBloodWolfMoon #LunarEclipse #Toronto pic.twitter.com/S4wge9K8WK — c (@cailinprentice) January 21, 2019

Or beautifuly juxtaposed against landmarks on Earth.

An eclipse of the moon takes place behind the CN Tower in Toronto on Sunday January 20, 2019. #Toronto #EclipseLunar pic.twitter.com/3ox3fW2Cph — Frank Gunn (@frankgunnphoto) January 21, 2019

Some only managed to capture parts of it before their cameras froze.

Unlike some high-profile eclipses in recent years, this one took place on a relatively clear night while centered over North America. Clear in Toronto, at least.

Ok final collage :) Same #LunarEclipse series as before, but with the skyline of #Toronto added. Lucky to have such clear skies. Glad that so many of you got to see this chilly but awesome event! #lunareclipse2019 #TotalLunarEclipse2019 #SuperBloodWolfMoon pic.twitter.com/UBCAA0iwOV — Dan Falk (@danfalk) January 21, 2019

People in some parts of the continent missed out due to storm activity, but astonomers say that we'll see another perfectly positioned total lunar eclipse like this in May of 2022.

For more on 2019's only lunar eclipse, check out NASA's explanation of how Super Blood Wolf Moons work — and why the heck they're called by such a scary name.