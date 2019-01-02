City
Tanya Mok
Posted 11 hours ago
super blood moon toronto

An epic lunar eclipse will be visible over Toronto this month

At the end of this month, star gazers will be be able to witness a total lunar eclipse that'll put last year's Blue Moon to shame. 

Look to the skies on January 20 and selenophiles across Canada will be able to spot the Super Blood Wolf Moon Total Lunar Eclipse, a.k.a. the most epically named eclipse ever. 

According to The Weather Network, the moon's proximity to the Earth means it'll be larger and brighter than usual, hence its Super Moon title. 

Its Wolf designation comes from the fact that it's the first full moon of the year, and you can expect its colour to be a coppery (not quite bloody) red. 

Because its position will be "nicely centred" over North America (it won't be in that prime position again until May 2022), we'll be able to watch the whole process, which will last five hours and 12 minutes from start to finish. 

If you want to catch this year's only lunar eclipse, make sure to position yourself somewhere with ample sky views and hope for a cloudless night. 

The eclipse will start at 9:36 p.m. and reach its peak at 12:12 a.m, before it ends just before 3 a.m. 

Lead photo by

Michael Muraz

