Toronto is going to see dangerously strong winds this weekend

After learning that it would warm up a bit and be relatively comfortable this weekend, many of us probably didn't expect to be slapped with another special weather warning, but alas.

Environment Canada, always the bearer of bad news, has issued a weather alert for dangerously strong winds—that is, around 90 to 110 km/h winds.

The winds are scheduled to arrive Sunday afternoon, whipping the city into a wind tunnel before gradually reducing throughout Monday.

The weather agency is also now predicting up to 5 cm of snow.

Super-strong winds like these can cause power outages, damage to property (picture flying shingles, tree branches falling, a spontaneous trip to Oz—that kind of stuff), and just a general inability to walk down the street in a straight line.

The combination of flurries and high-speed winds will make visibility and road conditions pretty terrible, so give yourself extra time and play it safe.

It is expected to be about 7 C on Sunday, though, so there's that.