It will finally warm up in Toronto this weekend

Ah, February. The month where Toronto's weather seems to change like a yo-yo.

After a couple days of freezing rain and cold temperatures, it should warm up a bit this weekend in the city, potentially reaching 6 C on Sunday.

Environment Canada predicts a rise to 2 C tomorrow, and 3 C on Saturday.

Unfortunately, that will be followed by another drop, as Monday is predicted to be around -4 C with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. The rest of next week should fall below 0 C as well.

As for today, the freezing rain alerts have been called off but it's still rainy, snowy, slippery and gross, so be careful.