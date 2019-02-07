Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Toronto

If you, like many young urbanites, rely on the mail to bring you such household necessities as toilet paper, cat litter and anything else too awkward to carry home from the supermarket in your arms, I sincerely hope you've got some tissue to spare... or that you sprung for UPS.

Canada Post has suspended all deliveries within the GTA and Southern Ontario due to what it calls "severe weather conditions."

Carriers can hold up just fine under extreme cold temperatures, as we saw during Toronto's recent Polar Vortex-induced deep freeze, but icy surfaces are another story.

"It is not safe to deliver mail today," announced the Crown corporation on Wednesday evening as freezing rain swept through the region. "Delivery will resume once it is safe to do so. Please help us keep everyone safe by clearing and salting your walkways, stairs and driveways."

A "red alert" (read: service suspension) remains in effect for all of Southern Ontario as of today with no predicted end in sight.

A Canada Post delivery person who spoke to us this morning, however, said that some local carriers are performing one third of their usual routes today and tomorrow. Full service, she says, is likely to be restored on Monday.

"This January alone, more than 100 of our employees across the country were injured as a result of a fall while out delivering—some suffering broken or dislocated bones," explained Canada Post on its website Thursday morning.

"Thank you so much for your assistance. We truly appreciate your commitment to safety."

Hey, it could always be worse.