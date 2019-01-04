Toronto not happy about rising hydro rates

The first day of January is always rough, which left a lot of Toronto Hydro customers wondering why they were being kicked while they were down.

On January 1, 2019, rates rose by an average of $6.33 (5.4%) before tax for typical residential users. The reasoning behind the changes is a hodgepodge of distribution, transmission and generation costs, as well as grid investments approved by the Ontario Energy Board.

Apparently all of this affects that obscure "delivery charge" portion of your Toronto Hydro bill, and people are not happy about it.

Scammers! Delivery charges are too high compared to my consumption of electricity. — MikeAirwolf (@Airwolf04) January 4, 2019

We all know 'delivery charge' is horseshit & t/ increase is more about overpaid executives & back door taxes. Seniors & struggling families forced to choose food or lights/heat. #hydro #HydroMafia — SaveGraves (@Savegraves1) January 2, 2019

WTF is delivery charge?? — Ramin Bourne (@RaminBourne) January 4, 2019

Worst of all, the increase leaves many Doug Ford voters feeling betrayed by another broken promise.

Excuse idiot BUT hydro is going up!! I just got a notice from @TorontoHydro saying my rates are increasing. STOP PUTTING MONEY IN YOUR POCKET — 🇮🇹 °o° Anthony G °o° 🇨🇦 (@gullo_anthony) January 4, 2019

While we do have a few pathetic end-caps of Cool Lager for a buck in the LCBO, these higher hydro rates fly directly in the face of Ford’s promises to lower them.

Toronto hydro bills going up?! So much for Adolf Stalin Ford's promise to cut hydro rates by 12% (on top of the decrease given by the previous Liberal government). Promises made, promises not kept. ...https://t.co/DKqbxEiGJg — Oooh, Canada ! (@CanadaOooh) January 2, 2019

@fordnation I just received this from Toronto Hydro, what happened to lowering our hydro bills? pic.twitter.com/ktJg6Kqn9d — Pascale Chenier (@PasCPhoto) January 3, 2019

Toronto Hydro raising rates to light and heat homes in the middle of cold, dark winter after everyone’s splashed out on presents, food and booze in December does come off as pretty Grinch-like.

Received an email from Toronto Hydro, entitled "Your Rates Have Changed. We Explain Why". Let me guess: because you want more money? #scrooged or #screwed — Eya (@atelierivaan) January 4, 2019

Maybe they’re hoping Torontonians’ wallets will grow three sizes?