toronto hydro

Toronto not happy about rising hydro rates

The first day of January is always rough, which left a lot of Toronto Hydro customers wondering why they were being kicked while they were down.

On January 1, 2019, rates rose by an average of $6.33 (5.4%) before tax for typical residential users. The reasoning behind the changes is a hodgepodge of distribution, transmission and generation costs, as well as grid investments approved by the Ontario Energy Board.

Apparently all of this affects that obscure "delivery charge" portion of your Toronto Hydro bill, and people are not happy about it.

Worst of all, the increase leaves many Doug Ford voters feeling betrayed by another broken promise.

While we do have a few pathetic end-caps of Cool Lager for a buck in the LCBO, these higher hydro rates fly directly in the face of Ford’s promises to lower them.

Toronto Hydro raising rates to light and heat homes in the middle of cold, dark winter after everyone’s splashed out on presents, food and booze in December does come off as pretty Grinch-like.

Maybe they’re hoping Torontonians’ wallets will grow three sizes?

