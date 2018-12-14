Toronto wants to be able to restrict location of cannabis dispensaries

Toronto seems to constantly be at war with the provincial government, and today is no different.

While opting in to allowing cannabis stores in Toronto, City Council also moved a motion to demand more control over them from the province.

Currently, one of the only location rules for cannabis shops is that they must be a minimum of 150 metres from the nearest school.

But, according to the city council vote, and Mayor John Tory's comments earlier this week, that's not enough.

"While today's vote on cannabis will see Toronto become a part of a regulatory regime and allow cannabis retail stores, I do not believe it provides adequate ability for the City of Toronto to protect people and neighbourhoods," Tory said in a statement on Thursday.

Other councillors expressed support for the regulation of cannabis store locations, especially where it concerns preventing them from popping up near sensitive neighbouring institutions.

Councillor Mike Colle voiced worry over dispensaries opening near libraries, playgrounds, mental health facilities, and other locations where they may be damaging.

Meanwhile, Councillor Jim Karygiannis made an attempt to pass a motion to allow individual wards to opt out of the stores.

The physical locations of cannabis stores are set to open April, 2019. However, that has now changed to a lottery system, where only 25 stores can open at first, with more in the future.

I'm sure one day all of this mess will settle. Maybe.