Toronto upset that TTC is getting rid of tokens

The TTC has been making big changes, and while some of them are good, some of them are also bad, and making people very upset.

One of those is the notoriously glitchy rollout of PRESTO, which seems to come with new problems every day.

The latest decision to draw the ire of many is the phasing out of Metropasses, and now, tokens; the grimy, tiny, hard-to-find little coins that grant you access to the wonderful world of the TTC.

As a result, many organizations and groups have clapped back at the TTC, expressing their frustration with the change.

Now, more than a hundred concerned community members are attending a town hall style meeting with Metrolinx and the TTC.

These concerned citizens are advocating for changes to the new PRESTO tickets, which are effectively replacing TTC tokens.

Right now, one of the concerns is that these tickets will be available in fewer locations than tokens, particularly in the suburbs.

Here are the demands of the Fair Fare Coalition, which is one of the leading groups in this fight.

Make PRESTO tickets:

Widely available at convenient locations throughout the city

Affordable at current token rates, including student, senior, and low-income discounts

Able to be purchased in bulk at the discount rate

Without expiration dates

Available for purchase with cash, and not strictly requiring debit, credit, or internet access

Furthermore, these advocates are asking that PRESTO cards be available for free, something that has long been called for since its introduction.

The meeting is set to take place next Tuesday evening, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Whether Metrolix and the TTC will listen to the group's demands, we'll have to wait and see.