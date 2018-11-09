City
Toronto Christmas Market security

Toronto Police to stage emergency drills at Christmas Market

If you happen to see a bunch of cops with plastic weapons chasing bad guys around the Distillery District this weekend, don't be alarmed.

Toronto Police are scheduled to practice a series of emergency drills on Sunday in preparation for the upcoming Christmas Market—one of the city's biggest and busiest holiday attractions.

Global News reports that residents of a nearby condo building received letters warning of potential "elevated voices" coming from the area on Sunday, November 11, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

"The Distillery District and the Toronto police take the safety and security of the Distillery District very seriously," reads the letter.

"As a part of this and leading up to the busy season within the Distillery District, Toronto police would like to utilize our site to carry out various emergency scenarios."

These scenarios will include actors playing armed assailants, though their weapons will be loaded with blanks. Areas of the historic neighbourhood will be blocked off while police drills are taking place.

Extreme as they may sound, the precautionary measures aren't entirely new. The Toronto Christmas Market first enhanced security measures in 2016 after an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12.

With multiple public massacres taking place at home over the past year (including the Toronto van attack and Danforth shooting), it makes sense that police are upping their game again to reassure the public.

The Toronto Christmas Market is scheduled to open on November 15 and will run until December 23.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

