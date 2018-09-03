The Toronto Christmas Market is coming back this winter

Toronto's Christmas Market is coming back, and bringing with it all the vendors, food, drinks, and activities the city loves.

Centred around a giant Christmas tree, the market will once again find its home in the Distillery District starting November 15, and running through December 23 for the last-minute shoppers among us.

The Christmas Market will be open every day of the week except Monday. Hours will vary by day so be sure to check when to head over.

The list of vendors and performance schedule has not yet been released but daily features will include sing-alongs, Christmas carolers and plenty of food and drink.