Van attacks pedestrians near Yonge and Finch in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

At least nine people are dead and up to 16 more injured after a white rental van drove into a group of pedestrians south of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, near Mel Lastman Square in Toronto.

Police have confirmed that a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people around 1:30 p.m on Monday afternoon.

The vehicle's driver is now in police custody, though no motive is known at this time.

Footage from the aftermath scene shows a Ryder rental van with a missing front bumper and severe damage to the front. 

The driver had attempted to flee the scene shortly after the collision, according to police, but was apprehended near Yonge and Sheppard.

Witnesses near the site have been sharing photos of ambulances, tarps and debris such as shoes spread out over the road.

Police confirmed late this afternoon that nine are dead and sixteen injured while Sunnybrook Hospital reported that at least seven pedestrians from the scene were admitted to its trauma centre.

The TTC has suspended Line 1 subway service between Sheppard and Finch stations, while police have closed off Yonge Street between Highway 401 and Finch as part of their investigation.

People are being urged to avoid the area. See the latest TTC and Go Transit closures and updates here.

"I have spoken to Chief Mark Saunders and my office is being updated by Toronto Fire, EMS, TTC and the acting City manager," said Toronto mayor John Tory in a statement.

A post shared by 15minutos (@15minutosnews) on

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that his team is "just learning about the situation in Toronto."

"Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We'll have more to learn and more say in the coming hours."

Lead photo by

Nick R/Instagram

