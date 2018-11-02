Toronto shutting down Gardiner Expressway this weekend

After last weekend's closure was postponed, The Gardiner Expressway will be shutting down this weekend.

A full closure of the expressway is expected to take place from November 2 at 11 p.m. until November 5 at 5 a.m for annual maintenance work and repairs.

The Gardiner Expressway will be closed this weekend - from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday - for maintenance & improvement activities. #CityofTO news release: https://t.co/2POze950Fg pic.twitter.com/ygEwH8Ibwm — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) November 1, 2018

If that's not enough, there's also a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend . That, paired with an estimated 350,000 people driving down the expressway daily, means the closures are sure to cause some major headaches.

It will be important to plan ahead. Drivers can use Lake Shore Blvd., the Queensway, Bloor St. and Evans Ave. as alternative routes during the weekend closure.