City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Gardiner Expressway Closure

Toronto shutting down Gardiner Expressway this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After last weekend's closure was postponed, The Gardiner Expressway will be shutting down this weekend.

A full closure of the expressway is expected to take place from November 2 at 11 p.m. until November 5 at 5 a.m for annual maintenance work and repairs.

If that's not enough, there's also a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend . That, paired with an estimated 350,000 people driving down the expressway daily, means the closures are sure to cause some major headaches.

It will be important to plan ahead. Drivers can use Lake Shore Blvd., the Queensway, Bloor St. and Evans Ave. as alternative routes during the weekend closure.

Lead photo by

@nixaov

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto just got sued $1.7 billion over Uber

Steve Bannon debate in Toronto will be broadcast across North America

Toronto shutting down Gardiner Expressway this weekend

An extension to the Sheppard subway is back on the table

People in Toronto are boycotting the Royal Winter Fair

The TTC is taking some of its new streetcars out of service

Shawn Mendes was bartending in Toronto on Halloween

There's a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend