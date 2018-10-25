The Gardiner Expressway won't be closing this weekend after all

After announcing the Gardiner Expressway would close this weekend for three whole days, the City is postponing the closure.

November 2 from 11 p.m. to November 5 at 5 a.m. will be the new closure dates, because, as the City says, this weekend will face some heavy rain.

According to a release from City Hall, "extensive milling, paving, and line marking activities" are all difficult or impossible to complete during rain.

During the closure, the Gardiner will be inaccessible between Carlaw Avenue and the Don Valley to Highway 427 and Queen Elizabeth Way.

The closure takes place annually for necessary repairs to Toronto's most notorious expressway. For all you construction nerds, you can see the type of work that is done during the yearly obstruction in a video released by the City.

With an estimated 350,000 people driving down the Expressway every day, the closure is sure to cause some headaches. Make sure you plan ahead so you don't get stuck in traffic.