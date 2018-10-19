Toronto shutting down Gardiner Expressway for 3 days next week

Drivers, be prepared. The Gardiner Expressway is shutting down for three days next week.

From October 26 at 11 p.m. to October 29 at 5 a.m., the highway will be closing for annual maintenance work and repairs. It's surprising that this only needs to happen once a year. Have you seen the Gardiner lately?

The Gardiner Expwy will be closed from Oct 26 at 11pm until Oct 29 at 5am for maintenance and improvements. Please plan ahead and use public transit to come to and from the city. Visit https://t.co/otKvsocLqk #CityofTO #TrafficAlertTO pic.twitter.com/zihDN0fZFv — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) October 19, 2018

Anyway, traffic and commutes are likely going to be a chaotic mess, so plan ahead.

It's estimated that about 350,000 cars drive across the expressway every day, meaning that traffic will have to head elsewhere. If you're going to be celebrating any Halloween festivities, make sure you know of the road closure and the increased traffic that is sure to end up in the core.