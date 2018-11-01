There's a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

Another weekend, another subway closure. This time there will be no subway service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on November 3 and 4 due to Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT work at Yonge and Eglinton.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on November 10 and 11 due to signal upgrades.