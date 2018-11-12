Refugee children react to their first snowfall in Toronto

Two adorable children are giving everyone in Toronto a reason to hate snow a little bit less (okay, a lot less) this fine Monday as video footage spreads of them playing outdoors.

Rebecca Davies is currently hosting the newcomer children and three of their family members at her home through the Ripple Refugee Project—a Toronto-based group of private citizens who volunteer to sponsor, settle, and help to integrate newcomers to Canada.

The kids, who hail from the northeast African nation of Eritrea, had never seen snow before Toronto got a light dusting of it on Saturday.

Their reactions are absolutely adorable, as captured by Davies in a now-viral video that's been seen nearly 2 million times on Twitter alone.

Snow: It's actually kind of delightful sometimes.