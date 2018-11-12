City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
refugee snow kids toronto

Refugee children react to their first snowfall in Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Two adorable children are giving everyone in Toronto a reason to hate snow a little bit less (okay, a lot less) this fine Monday as video footage spreads of them playing outdoors.

Rebecca Davies is currently hosting the newcomer children and three of their family members at her home through the Ripple Refugee Project—a Toronto-based group of private citizens who volunteer to sponsor, settle, and help to integrate newcomers to Canada.

The kids, who hail from the northeast African nation of Eritrea, had never seen snow before Toronto got a light dusting of it on Saturday.

Their reactions are absolutely adorable, as captured by Davies in a now-viral video that's been seen nearly 2 million times on Twitter alone.

Snow: It's actually kind of delightful sometimes.

Lead photo by

Rebecca Davies

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Refugee children react to their first snowfall in Toronto

Toronto might buy a hotel for refugees

Canada is about to get a new $10 bill

Eastern Avenue is Toronto's next street on the rise

One store still a holdout in massive Mirvish Village redevelopment

This is how Toronto looked in the 1980s

This is what Yonge and Bloor looked like from 1924 to 2015

Holiday volunteer opportunities in Toronto for 2018