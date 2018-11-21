People are complaining about moldy weed from the Ontario Cannabis Store

The Ontario Cannabis Store is dealing with yet another wave of complaints this week as consumers report that the weed they’ve received (you know, after waiting forever) is moldy.

"I waited almost a month to get something that could be very dangerous to ingest," wrote a Reddit user who goes by u/n1shh on a dedicated OCS subreddit yesterday. "It's a first after almost twenty years of cannabis use. 'Know what’s in your cannabis' my ass.”

The Redditor posted a photo to illustrate his point. In it, white fuzz can be seen atop a nugget of what is said to be some Redecan BEC lot #4B2L3 from the OCS.

What's upsetting to customers is that this isn't an isolated incident.

Someone else posted a photo of the same weed strain with mold on it in the same subreddit on Tuesday.

n1shh told this person that they had successfully contacted OCS about the situation.

"They told me they'll send me a shipping label and when I send it back to them they’ll refund me," they said. "They also offered no shipping fee on my next order."

The Redditor also noted that an OCS rep said they'd "already had a lot of complaints" about the mold situation.

The Ontario Cannabis Store has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but if history is any indication, the provincial government will likely peg the blame on Canada Post.